CONCORD – If you are self-isolating because of the coronavirus, then Concord-based publishing company, Franklin/Kerr Press, are giving readers a great escape with FREE copies of their best-selling novels.
All novels have strong ties to Cabarrus County or to North Carolina. There's something for everyone as the novel genres include Mystery, Young Adult, Action and Adventure, Thrillers, and Horror. Jordon Greene has won several awards for his novels,, while Caleb Wygal's two most recent were semi-finalists in the Clive Cussler Adventure Awards Competition. His A MURDER IN CONCORD was named as a Notable Book Set in North Carolina by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2013.
Here is the lineup:
Today – Friday, April 3: To Watch You Bleed by Jordon Greene.
April 6 - 10: Blackbeard's Lost Treasure by Caleb Wygal and The Reserve by Jordon Greene.
April 13 - 17: A Mark on My Soul by Jordon Greene and The Search for the Fountain of Youth by Caleb Wygal.
April 20 - 24: A Murder in Concord by Caleb Wygal.
You can download them for free on Amazon's Kindle during those time periods. You can find all novels at www.FranklinKerr.com and www.amazon.com.
For more information, please call Jordon at 704-659-3915 or e-mail Jordon at jordon@franklinkerr.com.