One of the primary concerns for many local, state and national leaders is that nurses and health care officials could potentially run out of personal protective equipment, which could prove to be catastrophic for health care officials working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, a group of manufacturing companies and nonprofit organizations are stepping up to aid with this problem, as they are transitioning production to produce medical supplies after a request from local health care providers.
Led by the Carolina Textile District, the group, which includes more than 60 manufacturing companies, will work to secure supplies, develop sew kits, source shipping materials and begin producing masks. The team will use a 20,000-square-foot space inside EJ Victor as its production site.
The Carolina Textile District is a member-governed and member-driven network of values-aligned textile manufacturers in North Carolina, South Carolina and beyond,” according to its website.
Other local manufacturers leading the project are Opportunity Threads, an immigrant-led and owned cut-and-sew operation, and The Industrial Commons, an “industry-focused organization that provides resources and support to firms and networks in a way that improves livelihoods and roots wealth in communities,” according to its website.
On Monday, the CTD launched a link on the organization’s website, www.carolinatextiledistrict.com/covid19-response, to handle intake of demand from health care providers and intake of manufacturers that are willing to assist in the production process and provide supplies. According to Sara Chester, co-executive director of Industrial Commons, the group is working on an e-commerce online platform which would allow manufacturers to interface directly with the suppliers to make their purchases.
The idea to initiate the project originated after Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge reached out to David Bennett, chief operating officer at EJ Victor. A number of primary care physicians also contacted Molly Hemstreet, co-executive director of Opportunity Threads and The Industrial Commons, to inquire about the possibility of collaborating to provide medical supplies.
From this, the physicians met with Hemstreet and Bennett to establish the most pressing needs of local health care workers. From the meeting, the doctors relayed to Hemstreet and Bennett that a cover for the N-95 respirators was the item they needed most during this pandemic, according to Chester.
“It’s just been really inspiring to see people come together,” Chester said. “Diverse groups coming together to solve a problem is about innovation and ingenuity. We have some of the most talented and skilled manufacturing and engineering minds right here in our backyard. It’s just amazing what people can do when they come together and work together and pull in the same direction.”
“We’ve organized these companies for the past 10 years and are ready for this,” Hemstreet said. “We are working to scale quickly over the next week to be able to meet the incredible need and demand.”
Chester said that as of Friday, there are more than 150 manufacturers and 1,200 sewers who have pledged to join in the cause.
“I think it says a lot about domestic manufacturing,” Chester said. “In our region, we still have one-in-three people working in manufacturing, and it’s so critical in our economy. It’s so critical to buy local and have local supply chains. I do hope (the coronavirus) makes people think about bringing more of their purchasing, sourcing and supply chain decisions to work with local or regional companies.”
According to Chester, Bill Slagle of EDPNC has assisted the manufacturers by providing information about registering these businesses as essential businesses in response to the shelter-in-place order issued Friday afternoon.
Chester said The Industrial Commons has been working closely with the Manufacturing Solutions Center, based in Conover.
“The entire focus this week has been on trying to get these materials,” Chester said. “Some of the CTD members and some of the manufacturers that filled out the COVID-19 response form can access materials on their own — they either have nonwoven and elastic materials on hand that they can produce masks and gowns on their own, and we’re providing these organizations with patterns, specs. Then there’s a group of manufacturers that has sewers on the ready, but do not have materials. So we’ve been working this week on purchasing in bulk to provide these organizations with materials and (sewing) kits so the organizations can put their sewers on the projects.”
The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and the NC State Industry Expansion Solutions also helped spread the word about the COVID-19 response form, as did Burke Development Inc. and Catawba County Economic Development, Chester said.
“Our No. 1 priority is to do this as safely as possible,” Chester said. “There are a lot of certifications and compliance-related things needed to produce medical equipment. The FDA is currently easing a lot of the restrictions and creating a fast track process for manufacturers to try to receive certification. Our No. 1 priority has been to make sure that what we’re producing is as medically safe as possible. I mean, the last thing we want to do is give the doctors something that makes them feel safe but wasn’t (safe).”
The organizations are also working with county and statewide economic developers, including the EDPNC, IES and the Manufacturing Solutions Center.
“As scary and depressing as all of this is, what’s happening in our country right now there’s also a lot of inspiring things happening,” Chester said.
To view the CTD’s COVID-19 response page, visit www.carolinatextiledistrict.com/covid19-response.