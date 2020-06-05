RALEIGH — Students who have not filed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), or simply need help filing it, will have a great chance to do so during the month of June.
The state will hold 11 virtual sessions, via Zoom, during the month of June for anyone interested in speaking to an expert about the application process.
“The FAFSA is a critical step for college applicants but is sometimes intimidating for families and students alike,” Jennifer Preston, North Carolina Director for College Advising Corps, said in a press release. “Our goal is to help make the FAFSA application process as easy as possible so that more students have access to free or affordable college.”
The sessions will be hosted by College Advising Corps along with the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) and North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) as part of the FAFSA Frenzy NC campaign.
The FAFSA Frenzy NC campaign is a statewide effort spanning the month of June to increase the number of high school seniors who complete the FAFSA - the first step toward free or affordable college. FAFSA Frenzy NC is a partnership between myFutureNC, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the State Board of Education, the Community College System, the University of North Carolina System, North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, the College Foundation of North Carolina - NCSEAA/CFI and other key stakeholder associations and partners.
According to the campaign, statistics show only half of North Carolina high school seniors have completed the FAFSA so far this year, which is down 3 percent year over year.
Students who did not complete a FAFSA in 2019 left an estimated $89 million on the table in federal aid last year (Calculated by $4,168 per average Pell Grant x 39,254 students who did not complete their FAFSA x 54.5% who are Pell eligible), according to the release.
During the month of June, counselors and financial aid experts will be on hand to answer questions about the FAFSA application and financial aid process. Assistance will be available in Spanish as well.
The sessions during June are as follows:
- June 8: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- June 10: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- June 11*: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- June 15: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- June 17: 5 p.m.– 6 p.m.
- June 18*: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- June 22: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- June 24: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- June 25*: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- June 29*: 5 p.m.– 6 p.m.
- June 30: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
During sessions marked with an asterisk (*), support will be available for Spanish-speaking students and their families, as well as DACA and undocumented students and their families.
For more information go to fafsafrenzync.com.