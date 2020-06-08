Last week I showed a picture of my cousin Marilyn and I taken in 1949. I have come across another photo taken of us in 1952.
This one is Marilyn, age 10, on Scout, and myself, age 12, on Buddy my horse. As you can see in the photo, I have a lead rope on Scout because our parents were afraid that Marilyn would get hurt riding by herself. Little did they know that when we were out of sight Marilyn was riding by herself thru the pastures and woods.
I had wanted a horse for a very long time and a neighbor Mr. Marion Talbert came to the store and while talking to my Mother he told her he had a horse for sale.
Mother and I went over to Mr. Talbert’s farm and I was introduced to Buddy. He was very gentle and I fell in love with him at first sight.
I think Mother paid $100 for Buddy, the saddle and bridle. I do remember that my Daddy was not happy that we had done this without his knowledge. He told both of us we knew nothing about buying a horse and should have let him find me a horse.
Mother just smiled and told him that Mr. Talbert was bringing the horse later in the afternoon.
I had Buddy until I was about 15 years old. We had a lot of rain that Spring and Buddy did not come to the barn that afternoon.
Daddy and I started looking for him and found him stuck in what we called the old channel of the river, next to Mr. Whitley’s farm. Buddy was stuck in the mud and was almost dead when we found him.
Daddy went to the barn and got the tractor and we attached ropes around Buddy and got him out of the mud.
We had no telephone, and Daddy drove to Concord to get a Veterinarian to come out and see if there was any way he could be saved.
I can’t remember if it was Dr. Beard or Dr. Foster who came, but they said he had pneumonia and there was nothing to do except put him to sleep.
I cried and cried, but knew that it was the best for my horse. Daddy sent me to the house so I would not have to watch. He later came and told me Buddy was gone, but he had pulled a horseshoe off his foot for me to keep. I still have this horseshoe and have never forgotten my first horse Buddy.