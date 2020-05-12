It seems like it should be the end of March and early April according to the weather we are having in May.
Daddy had already plowed the garden area and laid off the rows in late March. Mother had her plants started on the back porch and was ready to start putting them in the ground.
Daddy would listen to the weather on his radio in the guard house at Cannon Mill and would tell Mother that it was time to plant.
I must have been about eight or nine and Daddy had planted a large garden across the road where Cannon Crossing is now.
A large frost had been predicted and all the young plants had to be covered somehow to keep them from freezing. We gathered all the baskets, old cotton sheets and burlap sacks and took them over to the garden in the afternoon.
Daddy worked the second shift as a guard so it was up to Mother, myself and some tenant farmers to protect the plants overnight.
I remember one of the tenants that was a black lady named Dess. She and my Mother managed to get the tomato plants covered as well as squash plants and beans that were just poking their stems out of the ground.
I am sure I was not very much help, but I could place the baskets over the plants while Mother and Dess put stakes down around the sacks to keep the wind from blowing them off the plants.
The next morning looking out over the fields it looked like we had had a light snow. Mother waited until the sun had been out long enough to melt the frost and back to the garden, we went to uncover the plants before they were cooked by the sun.
I also remember Daddy being afraid that we might run out of wood for the stove and he went to the woods and cut and split more firewood. Dess’ husband was called “Boy”, I do not know if this was his real name or if he was just called by that name. I remember that they cut wood and then brought it to the house to split into pieces that would fit in the stoves. Daddy and “Boy” divided all the wood that was cut so both families would be able to stay warm during the cold snap.
People nowadays delight in building a fire in the fireplace to watch, when I was growing up it was a matter of freezing or having enough wood to last the winter. The people of the 1940s and 1950s were tough and knew how to survive with just the minimum. I pray this epidemic is not going to cause another depression, and this too will pass.