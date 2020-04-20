I hope all of you readers are doing well and trying to follow the guidelines that we need to do to control the coronavirus.
In my busy day (what a joke), I was thinking of all the old sayings that I heard growing up in Cabarrus County.
I remember my Mother saying “don’t run around naked as a jay bird “when we were expecting someone to come to the house.
I wonder how many readers know where this saying originated? It came from prisoners being brought from the bus to the jail. They were sent to the showers, given their suits and had to walk from one end of the prison to the other and were called “J-birds” (jail birds).
There are several other sayings that Southern folks use that the rest of America will not understand.
When someone says “bless your heart”, this is a nice way of saying you are an idiot.
She was “Madder than a wet hen”. When hens are setting on eggs, they get agitated when someone tries to gather the eggs. Farmers would dunk the hens in cold water to break their broodiness.
When asked how a person was doing, they would reply “I am finer than frog hair”. Everyone knows frogs do not have hair and this just means that the person is doing great.
“He has got more nerve than Carter’s got Liver Pills.” I am not sure how many of you remember Carter’s Little Liver Pills being sold in stores, but in the 1950s the Federal Trade Commission made Carter remove the word Liver as it was deceptive. They then became known as “Little Pills”. We Southerners pay no attention to that fact and still say Carter’s Little Liver Pills.
I looked up some of the old Southern sayings and just loved this one.
“We are living in high cotton.”
Cotton was once the key crop in the South and every farmer wanted tall bushes as they were easier to pick and produced the best cotton bolls. This saying means you are feeling successful or wealthy.
There are many more Southern sayings, but I am not sure my editor would print them, so I will end my column by saying.
“Pray that this epidemic will be over soon, Lord we have heard your message.”