I came across these old photographs that were taken when Poplar Tent Road and Harris Road (back then it was Eastfield Road), were dirt.
There was a huge oak tree growing in the middle of the Cannon Cross Roads and a picture of my DaddyMack Cannon and his two dogs standing in front of the tree.
The building you can see is Mr. George Tucker’s store, with a gas pump that you had to crank a leaver to pump gas out of the glass at the top. Mr. Tucker passed away in April 1949, this photo was taken sometime in the 1940s.
My Daddy Mack Cannon, Granddaddy “Bob” and my Uncle Joe Cannon started building Cannon’s Crossroad Grocery around 1951 or 1952. Daddy decided that since the Tucker store was closed it was a good time to build another area grocery store.
I am sure they used hand saws to saw the lumber because I do not remember any one having a power saw. I am sure that they were very expensive and this is why we did not own one.
My Granddaddy “Bob” was a wonderful carpenter; he could build just about any kind of building. I am sure that this came from having to make do with whatever was available.
I remember Daddy going after lumber that he had sawed at the saw mill. I think they cut down the trees on the farm and this is the lumber that they used to build the store.
In about 1954, Daddy met a man named Lee Johnston (note the spelling). Lee served in the Army in World War II. He had come home and had been unable to find any kind of work.
Lee was an excellent mechanic and could fix anything, particularly Fords.
Daddy was always looking for someone close that could fix cars and tractors, so he struck a deal with Lee. Daddy would build him a garage to work in and in turn he would do repairs.
Yes, this is the same man who got bubble gum smeared in his chest hair while he was taking a nap under one of the Oak trees.
I found two photos of Cannon Store, taken sometime in the 1950’s. On one side it shows a car at Lee’s garage waiting to be fixed. It also shows some other vehicles. I am not sure of the year these are from, but am sure someone out there can identify them.
The other side of the store shows a Ford Coupe, that I am sure is the one that Lee was fixing.
Two men at gas pumps, one is my Daddy putting gas in Henry’s car. Henry only bought two gallon and that is why we called him “two gallon”.
I was putting gas in Henry’s car one day and ran it over about a gallon of gas and Daddy had to give him the extra gallon.
I have loved finding these of photos, that I took with a Brownie Camera and black and white film. Color film was too expensive at that time in my life.
I hope all of you readers are doing well and are staying safe. This is a new and very difficult time for all of us, but just trust and this too will pass.