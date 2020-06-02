I am still going through old photos and came across one showing my first cousin, Marilyn Sheffield Savery, watching me feed my pig, Remus.
The photo was taken in 1949, when I was 9 years old, and Marilyn was 7.
I have written earlier about my Aunt Lille and Uncle John coming down to see us in August each year, dropping Marilyn off at my house on their way to stay at my granddaddy and Aunt Rachel’s house.
The picture was taken in the pasture at the back of the house. We had what Daddy called a lane that went from the back of the barn down to the river. It was fenced on both sides that kept the cows separated. I hope that you can see the cattle in the background, and the fence.
The lane was always full of bitter weed and I had to walk through it to get to the gates to let the cows in the gates to come to the barn. The weed was full of yellow flowers, and there were bees everywhere, and most of the time I would run as fast as I could so I would not get stung.
Marilyn and her family lived in Petersburg, Virginia, at that time, and she loved coming to see us and seeing all the animals.
I am also going to show another photo that was taken during this same time. We are both holding ducks. You can also see our 1949 Ford, and just the front end of another car, which might have been Uncle John’s Packard or the front of our truck.
This shows the back porch on Oaklawn before it was enclosed. You can also see my mother, Violet Cannon, on the far right. Mother was a very small woman, and yet she married Mack Cannon, who was 6 foot 5 and a very large man.
I am not sure why we were holding the ducks, and hope that they were not going to be our supper that night. I do not remember eating any duck, but am not sure.
Marilyn and I had lots of wonderful times together when we were growing up, even though we only got to see each other once a year. My Aunt Lillie always asked us to stay close as we were both only children.
We have remained close all these years and know that no matter what, the other one will be there. We are more like sisters than cousins and have shared smiles, tears and hardships for all our lives.
Please take the time and identify the photos you have in your family for future generations.
Hope all of you are safe and well. This, too, will pass.