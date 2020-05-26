I have been going old photographs for a few days and I am so thankful to My Aunt Lillie Cannon
Sheffield for sitting with me and identifying photographs from long ago.
I came across this photograph that was identified as John Black McAuley, who was my Grandmother “Hattie” Cannon’s youngest brother. I did some research on John Black, as I remember everyone in my family referring to him by that name.
John Black McAuley was born December 14, 1895 and served in World War I as Private First Class, 316th Field Artillery, 81st Division, and was trained at Camp Greene in Charlotte, NC.
I do remember my Daddy and Mother talking about an Army Camp in Charlotte, so I decided to do a little research on this Army Camp.
Charlotte at that time was no bank town, and for two years during World War I, the city’s southwest corridor was the site of a military training camp in 1917.
Major General Leonard Wood, who commanded the Army’s Southeastern Division visited the proposed site and was impressed by the area. The Army selected Charlotte to host the training facility. The camp was named for Nathanael Greene, the Continental Army Major General who forced the British out of the Carolinas during the Revolutionary War.
Camp Greene became a city within Charlotte, it consisted of 2,500 acres of forest and cotton fields purchased from land owners around Charlotte and expanded to 6,000 acres that would go from Wilkinson Boulevard, west to the Catawba River and Gaston County.
The soldiers dug ditches approximately 15 feet deep. The camp tried to simulate the situations that the soldiers would be in when they were shipped out to fight the war.
The first winter at Camp Greene was making training difficult, heavy rain and snow made the red dirt into a muddy red quagmire.
Camp Greene at its peak, had more than 60,000 soldiers living on base. Charlotte rolled out the red carpet for the soldiers, new businesses sprang up to provide goods and services, many established stores like Belk Brothers catered to the military customers.
When the armistice ended on November 11th, 1918, Camp Greene was in the process of disappearing. The only camp structure that survived is the Dowd family farmhouse, which is now a historical site.
I am enclosing a picture that I found of John Black McAuley in his WW I uniform and am amazed at the family resemblance he has to my family as well as the natural curly hair.
I hope that on Memorial Day everyone will took time to thank all of these brave men that fought and died for our country.
Hope all of you readers will stay safe and trust in the Lord to see us thru this pandemic.