I have mentioned before that the Odell Babes (girls that attended Odell School), meet the second Monday in the month, 11 a.m. at O’Charley’s in Concord. Several of the girls remember the Polio scare that we faced growing up.
We then started sharing things that our parents gave us to help keep us healthy.
My Mother would give me Paregoric (a tincture of opium) if I developed diarrhea. I remember her going to Huntersville to the drug store and just telling them that she needed a bottle. In later years she had to sign for the Paregoric.
I am sure you folks have watched old movies where the patients were given laudanum, which is also an opium tincture.
We lived so far from a doctor that my Mother and Daddy would just look at what they had and decide that I was to take the medicine.
I remember Ex-Lax being around our house and Mother would tell me it was not chocolate candy and not to eat. I do remember sneaking a couple of pieces and thinking that sure is bitter to be chocolate. I soon learned never to do that stunt any more.
I remember iodine bottles with a cross and skull on the front of the bottle and would beg my Mother to use the Mercurochrome or the purple bismuth violet that did not set you on fire.
Mercurochrome was pulled off market in 1998, had potential for mercury poisoning. I guess we all have been exposed to that.
The old reliable Castor Oil was also used in the Spring. Mother said it would do me good to get a good cleaning out. I used to hold my nose and take the oil and then gag several times.
If I got a bad cut it was washed out with kerosene and believe it or not the cut would never get sore and would heal.
I also got pin worms from playing with the cats and for the life of me cannot remember what I had to take for that problem. I just remember it was brown looking and I had to take two teaspoons. I hope some of you readers can identify this horrible home remedy.
The Coronavirus is causing panic in our country, when we have so many medical items at our disposal. The main one is to keep your hands washed and try not to touch your face. Has anyone ever thought how many times we rub our nose or face? I have had to make a conscious effort not to put my hands near my face.
I cannot believe the panic that has set in around the country. What do you do with 40 rolls of toilet paper and 100 bottles of water? I hope they are sharing with the needy or the homeless.
I am so proud to say that we have a web page called Kiser Island neighbors and there are several posts that are willing to get groceries and any medicine that the senior members need.
We all need to remember that there are still thoughtful and good people in this world that are willing to go the extra mile to help.
I have always felt that God has a plan for all of us and that He will take care of us. All we have to do is trust in Him.