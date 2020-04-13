I am just amazed at the panic that has come to our country. Who would have known that toilet paper would be in such demand?
My first cousin Marilyn Sheffield Savery and I were talking (she is in Florida) on the phone and were remembering some of the things that our parents went thru after World War II ended in 1945.
Marilyn and her parents lived in Petersburg, Virginia and would make the drive to Jacksonville, Florida to see her Grandmother.
During this time gas was rationed and you only got so many ration stamps to be able to purchase gasoline. Marilyn and I both think that her fFather John Sheffield would have enough gas to get to our house and my Daddy would give them gas ration stamps to go on to Jacksonville, Florida.
I think this was correct because my Daddy was a farmer and they were given more gas ration stamps. I also think that this was true because the farmers raised a lot of things that people needed.
Marilyn told me that her Mother (Lillie, who was my Daddy’s sister), would put soap scraps in a jar with water, this would make the soap dissolve and make a thick liquid soap that they would use to wash their hands.
Marilyn and I both remember our parents saving every nail, screw, piece of wire or pipe that they could because you could not just run to the hardware store and get these things.
I remember my Daddy having tin coffee cans filled with nails, screws and parts that he saved for an emergency. If Daddy did not have what he needed, he would fashion something that would work and go on from there.
We had Luzianne Coffee at our house because it was the cheapest coffee. The cans were red and I still have some of these.
I remember my Granddaddy Bob Cannon making coffee on their wood cook stove. He never used the strainer in the top of the coffee pot, but just added more coffee grounds and water to the pot. I remember it was very strong to drink.
Sunday was Easter Sunday and I hope all of us remembered the true meaning of this day. I watched the sunrise this morning and listed to the Easter messages from Poplar Tent Church on my computer. My Granddaddy always told me you could worship God anywhere just open your heart.