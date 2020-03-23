Editor’s note: Turpentine is mildly toxic and we do not recommend you ingest it or put it on your skin.
I received a wonderful letter from my 92-year friend in Concord, Pearl Asbury. Pearl has solved the mystery of home remedy for pin worms.
Put a few drops of turpentine on a teaspoon of sugar and let it dissolve in your mouth and swallow, or put turpentine around your navel for two nights.
Pearl also reminded me of 666 liquid that was given to the children in the Spring for coughs and a good cleaning.
These old remedies have been passed down thru the years and I am thankful that my parents knew enough to keep me alive.
My Daddy could remove warts but would never share the secret because it could only be told to a son. I remember people coming to him and asking him to remove a wart from their finger and he would take them away from anyone else and do his magic.
There was a woman that could talk fire out of a burn by reciting a Bible verse and I was told that it could only be passed down from Mother to Daughter. The person that was burned had to believe or it would not work.
I remember getting burned on the wood stove and my Mother scraped a potato, put this on my hand and it drew the fire out of the burn.
I am sure some of the readers of the paper remember some of these home remedies that they experienced growing up in Cabarrus County.
The coronavirus has to have alcohol over 60% to kill the virus and I just wonder if some of that Cabarrus County moonshine would serve the same purpose.
I remember some of the folks that made and sold moonshine in the County and who knows there still could be some around.
I remember when we ran the store at Cannon Cross Roads, and a deputy stopped a car on Poplar Tent Road that had a trunk full of quart jars filled to the top with moonshine. I remember asking the Deputy if I could see what it looked like and he took me out to the car and opened the trunk to let me see the Moonshine. This was a sight I have remembered over the years.
I hope all you readers will remember to call a neighbor and ask if they need something or if you have something that you can share with them.
Stay safe and keep your faith, God will not give us more than we can carry.