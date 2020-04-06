Hope all of you readers are doing fine and trying to abide by the shelter in place in order to get the coronavirus under control.
I was sitting here thinking about going fishing to help pass the time, but realized this is Sunday and when I was growing up, I did not get to go fishing on Sunday.
Sunday mornings we got up, ate breakfast and went to Poplar Tent Church for worship service. I had certain clothes that I got to wear as well as shoes. This was only for church, they had to be put up when I got home.
I remember one time that I went to sleep in church and my Daddy was just mortified that I had done that. I cannot remember the minister’s name, but he had a voice that just put me to sleep. After the lecture I got when we got home, I never went to sleep in church again. I remember pinching my legs so I would not doze off.
The afternoons on Sunday were spent either visiting friends or relatives and just as little work on the farm as was necessary.
Daddy stressed that it was a day of rest and not a day of fun and I was expected to either read or sit on the porch. My Mother could play the piano and we would sometimes go in to the living room and she would play hymns and Daddy would sing along with her.
The piano was a player piano and had rolls that you could put on the holders and pedals that you could pump to make it play. I remember loving to do this and would pretend that I was actually playing the songs.
I did take piano lessons for about eight years under Mrs. Castor, but gave up piano to play a trumpet in the Odell band. My Mother was not happy about this decision, but went along with me joining the band.
The piano is still at Oaklawn, where my son lives and he has all the rolls as well. It will stay in the family and maybe one day we will have another pianist in the family.
I have an organ where I live now and ordered a book called learning to play for dummies. I have surprised myself with how much I have remembered about the scales and can play a few songs that folks do recognize.
My Daddy would say “your Mother can make a piano talk when she plays”. I will never be that good, but cherish the memories of her playing and Daddy singing.