Is the end really near?
In response to Mike Ruffin’s ‘Is the End Really Near?’, I can answer that for you. No!! Look, not only is this virus neither good nor bad but it is also not been created either by some deity or demon. The virus just is. There have been other viruses that have come before and there will be other viruses that come after this one.
Do we need to take precautions and look after one another? Yes. However, I will agree with you on one thing, there are false prophets and the biggest snake oil salesman ever is sitting in the White House right now. He is the King of Lies. He is the reason why we have all of this misinformation about the virus and why the virus has spread so rapidly through our nation.
If you need information, go to the source. Go to the websites for the CDC, NIH, WHO, etc. Don’t rely on entertainment networks that pose as news networks for your information. Be smart, be safe and we will get through this. And stop hoarding toilet paper!! Everybody needs it.
David Cline
Harrisburg