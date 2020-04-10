With the first NC COVID-19 deaths coming out of Cabarrus County, where I currently live and have lived for 15 years, this pandemic suddenly became very close to home. I can’t help but think if these casualties and soon to be others could’ve been avoided with proper leadership. Richard Burr was aware of the gravity of the Coronavirus back in early February and instead of serving the people of North Carolina he chose to increase his financial gain and serve himself.
Not only should Richard Burr resign, but elected officials in North Carolina need to be held to a higher standard. If you're as fed up with the self-serving actions of senators like Burr, connect with NextGen North Carolina where we are committed to holding these elected officials accountable. As an organizer, I work with NextGen to register young people to vote and turn them out to the polls in November. With our collective power, we as a community can set a new standard for North Carolina and the nation.
Angela Chaluissant
Concord