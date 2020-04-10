Weather Alert

...WINDY AND VERY DRY AGAIN TODAY... .WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TODAY. THIS COMBINED WITH DRY FUELS ARE LIKELY TO PRODUCE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...ALEXANDER, IREDELL, DAVIE, CATAWBA, ROWAN, CLEVELAND, LINCOLN, GASTON, MECKLENBURG, CABARRUS, UNION NC, GREATER CALDWELL, GREATER BURKE, EASTERN MCDOWELL, GREATER RUTHERFORD AND EASTERN POLK. * TIMING...NOON TO 6 PM EDT TODAY. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 17 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE VERY FAVORABLE FOR WILDFIRE IGNITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, .OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&