During the current health crisis it is inspiring to see so many examples of people going the extra mile to help their fellow citizens. Thank you to all of them!
I would like to recognize one such group - our local education staff. While school buildings are closed, these valued public servants have found ways to continue educating our students at a very meaningful level. Since it starts at the top, I believe the Superintendent and his administrative staff are doing their best to serve our students in so many ways. For example, the staff at each school have scheduled after hour pick-up times to distribute lap-tops to families that did not have them.
Teachers are being extremely creative in using technology to provide daily learning opportunities. This allows them to give individual feedback to each student, maintaining that vital personal connection to each student. When needed, school counselors, social workers and school resource officers are providing essential assistance.
While this is going on, cafeteria workers are preparing food that is being distributed to over 60 sites. School bus drivers and teachers assistants are taking meals to pick-up sites within neighborhoods in each school district.
In a very short amount of time, these folks have found ways to use different tools and methods to do what they have always done, to educate each child with concern and compassion. Thank you educators.
Scott Padgett
Concord