Thank goodness some had the courage to speak up with respect to Gerry Dionne! Apparently, Mr. Dionne feels himself qualified to pontificate on a variety of subjects which is his protected right under the First Amendment BUT it would clearly be more sensible for the powers that be on the Tribune staff to make a determination as to the location of his more opinionated rants rather than featuring them on the front page of the Sunday Living section.
Mr. Dionne's opinionated statements do not represent anything close to "Sunday Living" in either spirit or content but do provide a forum for his personal observations as to how our country should be run. Would not those observations be best relegated to the editorial page?
Sadly, Mr. Dionne, the readers still subscribing DO NOT CARE what you think or feel about the current political or socio-economic climate in OUR country. Do as the rest of us do and go to the polls and get off the Sunday Living page.
Pamela Black
Concord