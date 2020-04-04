A recent front page article in Independent Tribune entitled, “Efforts In Equity” caught my attention and I wondered what was this about? It didn’t take long to realize this was just a continuation of The Civil Rights movement agenda. These issues have been with us since the 60s Civil Rights Act. This same thinking today divides Americans by party and ideology.
The issue at hand was a study showing that white students were 21 times more career and college ready than black students. Why? Well, it seems the text books had been written by white men and the illustrations were with white people. So, where's the equity in that? The fault does not lie with who wrote the book but who read it! It is not the author that matters but who understands, remembers and applies what is written. Stop blaming the teachers, the authors of school books and ask who and why is it that some students as a group seem able to learn or maybe don’t want to.
Let's talk about equity, just what do we mean establishing equity? Justice according to natural law or right; freedom from bias or favoritism, according to Webster’s New Dictionary.
Racial quotas for public schools were not in the original Civil Right Act. Affirmative Action was only a vague thought in the Civil Rights Act; neither was busing students in the original act. All of these actions were originated with bureaucrats and judges, all, not elected by the people and not specifically called for by the original Civil Rights Act. Civil Rights Law is becoming a second constitution further dividing Americans from each other.
For example, a minority applicant scoring in the 34th, 30th, 37th, and 18th percentiles was admitted to medical school while a marine Vietnam veteran scoring 96th, 94th, 97th, 72nd percentiles was rejected.
This was the Supreme Court’s 1978 Bakke decision and even when the Court decided that Bakke himself deserved admission, nothing changed with the affirmative action programs that kept him out.
There are those whose mission it is to see that racism remains an issue and make money by fanning the flames of racism. There are some who are racist on both sides of the color spectrum but you will never see an end to our partisan divide as long we allow every issue in life to be a politically correct issue, or an entitlement issue. Judges and government bureaucrats should not decide these issues but rather the Congress acting in accordance to those traditions the people have always held and accepted in our Constitution of 1787.
At the end of this article the point was made that they should not lower the standards for our students but reach for higher standards for all students. We can all be for this!
Richard Roberts
Kannapolis