I have an idea for a solution to the inherent depression that Americans are feeling. I am deadly serious about this so it is not to be taken as humor.
As I was shopping for food yesterday i was wearing my mask and keeping my distance. As usual, I found myself smiling behind my mask at people passing by. That is generally what old people do when passing other old people. It dawned on me that they could not see my smile and could not acknowledge it by smiling back.
The feeling in the store was rather doom and gloom and suspicion of everyone around them. A simple solution to this is for EVERYONE to draw a smile on their mask. I believe it would further the idea that "we are all in this together".
It might bring a bit of humor to numerous people who could stand a little humor. This obviously won't work with bandanas but eventually everyone will be able to get the proper masks.
Maybe bandana makers can find smiley face material if they are so inclined. Pass it forward. Any assistance in furthering this movement would be appreciated.
Tony Grillo
China Grove