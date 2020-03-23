The 1918 Influenza pandemic that killed 50-60 million people was ultimately traced to Kansas. Yes, Kansas. It spread to an army base and then across the globe. It was not called the “Kansas Flu”. No, it was ultimately named “The Spanish Flu”.
Calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus” or “kung flu” is distinctly racist. Did we name Ebola “The African Virus”, or H1N1 or SARS the Asian or Chinese virus? Did we name MERS the Greek virus or Italian or Lebanese or any other country in the Middle East and Mediterranean? When the HIV/AIDS pandemic struck with 35 million estimated fatalities, we originally named it GRID (Gay Related Immunosuppressant Disease) and found that the discrimination that it caused against LGBT community was insane.
The swine flu originated in America, but we did not call it “The American Flu”. The Zika virus originated in Brazil, yet it was not named the “Brazilian Virus”.
Using racist slurs for COVID-19 has already given permission to some to assault people of Asian descent to the point of gang violence and are nothing but hate crimes. When this was pointed out to this President, instead of calming the waters, he doubled down.
We are not the enemy. Dr. David Ho, the genius behind the discovery that led to effective treatment of HIV/AIDS, is Chinese. He is the driving force behind the research to find a cure for COVID-19. Dr. Weihong Tan, a Chinese scientist who was hounded by the Trump Administration, went back to China and developed a fast coronavirus test. As far back as 5,000 years ago, Chinese scientists have created inventions that impact our lives today – the seismometer was the brainchild of Zhang Heng. Shen Kuo first described the magnetic needle compass which helped explorers to accurately plot their locations.
Sir Charles Kao pioneered the use of fiber optics. Dr. Chien Shien-Wu who worked on the Manhattan Project where she helped develop the process for separating uranium into uranium isotopes by gaseous diffusion. The list is endless.
We are not the enemy.
We the Asian American Pacific Islander community of NC, in concert with the Hispanic and African American Community object to such language and demand that immediate correction be made to stem the incidence of hate crimes against people of color.
Dr. Gracie Galloway, chair, Asian American Pacific Islanders - NC
Rev. Corine Mack, Chair, Mecklenburg NAACP
David Salazar, Chair Hispanic Caucus - NC
Ms. Felita Donnell, Chair AAC
Cary Councilwoman Ya Liu
Mooresville Councilman Steve Rao
NC Rep. Nasif Majeed