RALEIGH – Five North Carolina senators Sunday called on N.C. Governor Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans.
In a press release, Sens. Kathy Harrington (R-Gaston), Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus), Todd Johnson (R-Union), Vickie Sawyer (R-Iredell), and Carl Ford (R-Rowan) said they want Gov. Cooper to partially reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway in time for the Memorial Day race.
Florida has adopted a similar policy, with other states likely to follow suit.
Harrington said, "Other states have already adopted this policy, and Gov. Cooper should allow North Carolina to follow suit."
Sen. Newton said, "NASCAR has already demonstrated it can safely run races without fans while practicing social distancing. Gov. Cooper should allow racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway."
Sen. Johnson said, "People are going stir-crazy with very few live sports underway, and allowing NASCAR racing in Charlotte would be a good first step toward returning to some semblance of normalcy. Gov. Cooper should permit fan-less racing."
Sen. Sawyer said, "We should be looking at every safe example of a way to partially reopen society, and fan-less NASCAR racing seems like a simple step that Gov. Cooper can take right now."
Sen. Ford said, "Opening Charlotte Motor Speedway to races without fans is a measured, practical step that can be taken now, and I urge the Governor to do so."
To permit fan-less racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Gov. Cooper would have to amend his executive orders. The lawmakers said they hope he does so quickly.