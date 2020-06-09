CABARRUS COUNTY — The Board of Education announced its final Teacher of the Month Award at Monday’s meeting, selecting Laura Abernethy as the June winner.
Abernethy is a first-grade teacher at W.M. Irvin Elementary School and was nominated by a student who wrote: “I want her to win because she is a great teacher.
“She is super fun, she shows us that she loves us. She is important to me and our whole class. She makes me feel happy. She works really hard with us. I am not always in a good mood, but Mrs. Abernethy helps me by being super-duper patient with me.
“She calms me down by reminding me to take a deep breath, count and then blow it out. That helps me to calm down so I can do my work.”
This was Abernethy’s first year at W.M. Irvin but her 11th year teaching.
She enjoys fishing, hiking and camping with her family in her spare time. She also has a dog, two cats and “a mess of chickens.”
“I know she loves me and I LOVE her,” the student continued.
“Mrs. Abernethy, thank you for being a wonderful first-grade teacher and for showing your students kindness and love that they can feel and see,” Glenda Jones read during the presentation. “Congratulations on your selection as our June Hilbish Ford Teacher of the Month.”