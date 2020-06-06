KANNAPOLIS — Jeremiah O’Brien Mason, 18, of China Grove, has been charged and arrested in connection with the Kennedy Avenue shooting that occurred Wednesday, June 3.
A person injured during the incident has been treated and released from the hospital.
Mason is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill in addition to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of shooting into occupied property.
Investigators continue to conduct interviews and collect evidence to establish links to any other suspects.
Kannapolis police said other shootings that have occurred during the same timeframe remain under investigation.
Last week, there were eight shootings reported in and around the city of Kannapolis. Six were in the city limits and the other two were outside the city, in Rowan and Cabarrus counties.
Investigators are working to identify suspects, locate witnesses and gather evidence. It is not known if any or all of the shootings are related.
“Our investigators are diligently working to identify and arrest those responsible for these incidents. This type of criminal activity is unacceptable in our city. If you know anything about these crimes, please aid us by calling crimestoppers or our department,” said interim Kannapolis police Chief Terry Spry.
If you have information about this incident or any others, you are urged to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $1,000, you can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.