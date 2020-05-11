CONCORD — Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, May 10, the Concord Fire Department received a call about a kitchen fire on Warren Street NE.
Fire units and crews arrived on scene within 3 minutes of being dispatched and confirmed an active fire on their arrival.
Crew members had the fire under control within 16 minutes of being on scene.
The home’s occupant sustained minor injuries but was released at the scene by Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services after being treated.
A total of four engines, one ladder, one rescue, two battalion chiefs and a safety officer responded with 24 firefighters.
The Kannapolis Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS and City of Concord Police assisted the fire department.
The cause of the fire was determined to be cooking related, but it is still under investigation, officials said.