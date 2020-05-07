The Kannapolis Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
The house was in the 2400 block of Florida Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence.
All occupants were able to escape uninjured, and the fire was brought under control soon thereafter.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and due to food left cooking in the kitchen.
Damage to the home is estimated at $50,000, and the American Red Cross is assisting the six people displaced as a result of the fire.