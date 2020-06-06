At about 5 p.m. Friday, June 5, the Concord Fire Department received a report of an apartment fire on Rosehaven Court. Fire Department personnel arrived on scene within three minutes and found smoke coming from the apartment.
Fire Department personnel controlled the fire within six minutes of their arrival.
No injuries were reported at the incident.
Four engines, three ladders, one rescue and three chief officers responded to the blaze, totaling 35 firefighters.
The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Kannapolis Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS and city of Concord police department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.