In response to new recommendations from the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the CDC, Kannapolis City Schools is taking additional measures to help provide a safe and healthy environment for our students, families and staff.
To further support the efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, KCS is updating our student meal service. Beginning Monday, April 13, KCS will implement the following student meal distribution plan. Meal delivery service will be discontinued after Thursday, April 9.
Families may access meals from the car rider line of each designated distribution site listed below. Meals will be distributed based on the number of students living in the home and extra meals will be distributed to cover non-distribution days.
As a reminder, no meals will be distributed on the Good Friday holiday (April 10). We will provide extra meals on Thursday, April 9th to cover the holiday and the weekend.
KCS Meal Distribution Sites
The following meal distribution sites will be open from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for KCS students to obtain free breakfast and lunch. Meals can be picked up in the car rider line at each site on the designated distribution days.
|SITE
|DAYS
|A.L. Brown High School
|Mondays, Wednesday and Thursday
|Fred. L. Wilson Elementary School
|Tuesday and Thursday
|Jackson Park Elementary School
|Monday, Wednesday and Thursday
|Shady Brook Elementary School
|Monday, Wednesday and Thursday
|Woodrow Wilson Elementary School
|Tuesday and Thursday