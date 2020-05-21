KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education met for a Special Board Meeting Thursday and had several discussions about the start of the next academic school year.
First, Superintendent Chip Buckwell detailed how the district is in a surprisingly good financial situation despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and that online learning could be made even easier at the start of the next academic year because of that.
If online learning is necessary at the start of the academic year, of course.
“It does look like based on what we’re seeing now that we could be in a little better financial footing going forward than we have been in the past couple years,” Buckwell said at the Special Meeting which was held remotely on Zoom.
He continued: “It looks like the CARES Act funding will allow us to outright purchase iPads instead of using local funds to lease them and so we would buy 2,500 iPads with Apple Care…with a case.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress in March and provided “fast and direct economic assistance for American workers and families, small businesses, preserve(d) jobs for American industries,” and offered financial assistance to states, counties and municipalities.
Buckwell also said they would be able to buy an additional 1,000 iPads with funding from Rowan County.
“We could be, essentially, one-to-one in an elementary school and have a better chance if we went to remote learning that required electronic devices to be able to serve those students differently than we did this year,” Buckwell said.
That is not to say he believes this would be the best way to educate students online.
“I’m not convinced that a device sitting at home in their hands is the best way to do remote learning but it might assist with remote learning so we’ll make those plans up for next year because it’s a requirement that we have a plan in Raleigh by July 20,” he said.
State Superintendent Mark Johnson said in an email to members of a task force on the reopening of schools last week he believes some form of remote learning will need to be used in the upcoming academic year.
He also brought into question the logistics of fully reopening schools to teachers and students in August.
“Depending on how schools must screen students before entering, a screening process could take hours if schools are near capacity,” Johnson said, via NC Policy Watch. “And, that doesn’t even start to account for the space required depending on NC DHHS’ (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’) upcoming guidance on social distancing at schools.”
Schools were closed as educational buildings for the full 2019-20 academic year April 24.
Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday the state will enter a dialed back Phase 2 stage of North Carolina’s reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.
In this phase restaurants, salons, barbers and public pools can reopen at 50 percent capacity, but movie theaters, gyms and bars remain closed.
Mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and no more than 25 outside.
Cooper made no decision about when schools could be reopened again as educational institutions.
KCS Board Chair Todd Adams said Thursday at the Special Meeting he wants schools to open in August as he does not believe online learning is the best way to educate students.
“Whatever it takes we have to find a way to get school opened on time and with kids in the building in the fall,” he said, emphasizing that this was his opinion. “Parents are going to be back at work, I don’t know how successful — if people really want to be honest — how successful remote learning was now.
“I teach, and I’m not sure how much my kids have gotten out of it, and I’m a parent and I’m not sure how much my kids have gotten out of it here.”
He cited connectivity issues — students’ ability to access devices and the internet from home — as well as other issues that could be going on in homes as roadblocks to effective remote learning.
“We’re doing them a complete disservice if we don’t do anything and everything we can to find a way to get kids in school buildings in August,” he said. “I get a little bit nervous when I hear our State Superintendent leaning — or hedging — that that might not happen.”
According to NCDHHS, North Carolina currently has 20,860 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 716 deaths and 578 current hospitalizations.
However, the Secretary of NCDHHS Dr. Mandy Cohen said at Wednesday’s press conference that hospitalizations remain stable and the percentage of positive tests has been going down each day.
That is also partially a factor of increased testing across the state. North Carolina’s number of positive cases continues to rise, which is why the state is entering a cautious Stage 2 of reopening.