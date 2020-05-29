KANNAPOLIS — KCS announced the winners of their fourth annual writing and art contest on Friday with a particularly relevant theme to the times we are living in — A Time of Change.
“We don’t have to look hard or far to see change happening in our city of Kannapolis,” the original contest flyer read. “At the same time, there may be changes happening at your school, in your home, with family or friends, or even inside your own heart.”
Each participant was asked to submit a piece of writing or art work that depicted the theme. Students and staff across the district were encouraged to participate while more than 40 winners were announced as well as five Judges award winners in the writing category and seven Judges award winners in the art category.
These winners would normally be presented their awards at June’s KCS Board of Education meeting, but due to the limits on mass gatherings associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the district moved the honors to an online format.
You can see all of the winning pieces here.
Winners for the contest are listed below:
Austin Broadwater, Forest ParkElementary, Grade 1
London Broadwater, Fred L. Wilson Elementary, Grade 2
*Alexis Macaulay, G.W.Carver Elementary, Grade 2
Izhayah Loy, Shady Brook Elementary, Grade 4
Halainn Mineo, Jackson Park Elementary, Grade 4
Colton Monteith, Jackson Park Elementary, Grade 5
Marynda Blackwelder, KMS, Grade 6
Tiffany Linker, KMS, Grade 6
LeNay Turnage, KMS, Grade 6
Johnny Delgado, KMS, Grade 7
Tucker Farabee, KMS, Grade 7
Cruz Hernandez, KMS, Grade 7
Moira Hunter, KMS, Grade 7
Caylee Linton, KMS, Grade 7
Patrick Little,KMS, Grade 7
Dallas Mann, KMS, Grade 7
*Alexandra Miccoli, KMS, Grade 7
Connor Reeder, KMS, Grade 7
*Tara Sims, KMS,Grade 7
Cooper Stevens, KMS, Grade 7
Jayna Bitler, KMS, Grade 9
Maria Gutierrez Paredes, ALB, Grade 11
*Louise Bush, English Teacher, A.L. Brown High School
James Busse, Carpentry Teacher, A.L. Brown High School
*Garrett Cooperman, Assistant Principal, A.L. Brown High School
Jennifer McClure, Math Teacher, A.L. Brown High School
*Dr. Sara Newell, Assistant Principal, A.L. Brown High School
Jacob Wilkerson, English Teacher, A.L. Brown High School
The following are the Judges Award recipients for the writing contest. These awards are given for earning perfect scores on their submission from one or more judges. Congratulations to these participants:
*Alexis Macaulay, G.W.Carver Elementary, Grade 2
*Alexandra Miccoli, Kannapolis Middle School, Grade 7
*Tara Sims, Kannapolis Middle School, Grade 7
*Louise Bush, English Teacher, A.L. Brown High School
*Garrett Cooperman, Assistant Principal, A.L. Brown High School
*Dr. Sara Newell, Assistant Principal, A.L. Brown High School
KCS Art Award recipients:
*Kyndall Anthony, Forest Park Elementary, Grade 3
Carson Lange, Forest Park Elementary, Grade 3
*Bailey Bickerstaff, Forest Park Elementary, Grade 5
Miley Hamrick, Forest Park Elementary, Grade 5
Nathan Hall, Kannapolis Middle School, Grade 6
Moira Hunter, Kannapolis Middle School, Grade 7
*Kahlen Kuddie, Kannapolis Middle School, Grade 7
Jayna Bitler, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 9
Tasia Abrams, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 10
Megan Halverson, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 10
*Kacey McQueen, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 10
Malaina Meeks, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 10
*Carlin Safrit, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 10
*Janjira Thepamnuay, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 10
Erika Teague, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 11
*Melody Gallegos, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 12
Art Contest Judges Award recipients:
*Kyndall Anthony, Forest Park Elementary, Grade 3
*Bailey Bickerstaff, Forest Park Elementary, Grade 5
*Kahlen Kuddie, Kannapolis Middle School, Grade 7
*Kacey McQueen, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 10
*Carlin Safrit, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 10
*Janjira Thepamnuay, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 10
*Melody Gallegos, A.L. Brown High School, Grade 12
All participants were entered into a random drawing for a price basket. Congratulations to:
Writing Contest Raffle Winner: Matthew Miller, Forest Park
Art Contest Raffle Winner: Miriam Jose Ramos, A.L. Brown