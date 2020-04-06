Per Executive Order 124 issued by Governor Cooper on March 31, the City of Kannapolis will not disconnect residential utility service for non-payment or assess late fees through May 31.
Kannapolis residential utility customers will be responsible for paying for all usage and, if possible, should continue to pay on their accounts to avoid accumulating large balances. In accordance with the Order, the City will develop a payment arrangement plan allowing residential customers to pay off any accumulated charges over at least six months.
Payments may be submitted at the drop box located at City Hall, online at www.kannapolisnc.gov/utilitybilling, by phone, automatic bank drafts or by postal mail.
Please call 704.920.4399 with any questions regarding the City of Kannapolis' response to this Order, including reconnection of terminated water/wastewater service, past due balances prior to March 31, partial payments, repayment options, etc.