KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Council voted at Tuesday’s meeting to voluntarily annex two areas along Jim Johnson Road for the potential development of separate neighborhoods.
The first area is a 67.3-acre lot to the East of Jim Johnson Road in which the applicant — Ardent Companies — intends to build a neighborhood featuring a maximum 324 for-sale townhomes. The second, a roughly 34.8-acre lot west of Jim Johnson Road that Pulte Home Home Company, LLC, has 74 single-family homes planned.
Both annexations were approved by votes of 5-2, but there was a lot of discussion about whether this was the proper course of action during a pandemic across the state which has forced City Council meetings to go virtual for the last couple of months.
Multiple home owners in the area of Jim Johnson Road spoke during the public hearing and said many did not know they had the chance to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. The public hearing for these annexations was originally to take place March 23 but it was pushed back to Tuesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several council members thought it might be a good idea to extend the public hearing to June 8 which would mean they could not take action on the annexations until July. Council member Ryan Dayvault made a motion to push back the discussion which was rejected by a vote of 5-2 for the first property and 4-3 for the second.
These were his comments during the first annexation discussion. There was a second and he also voted to table that vote as well.
“I really don’t care if the annexation has even to do with planning and zoning or the zoning of the property, I really don’t care about that,” he said. “I am tired of people accusing us as a board and a city in general of trying to hide something or rush something through.
“We’ve done the best we could with this but given the circumstances we’re in we’ve got a chance to slow this down a little bit, take our time, give the people a chance to come in and speak, if possible.
“We might get to July and the Governor (Roy Cooper) decides we’re shutting down for another six months, I think then we have to take a reality check and say, ‘OK, we’ve given this our best chance, and we’ve done this and we’ve tried to make people continue to comment through the online portal by then.’
“But that’s just my final thoughts about my motion and where it’s coming from. I’m fine with annexation too, but people have to have a comfort level of feeling like they’ve been heard because we expect the same.”
The annexation of the property is not a guarantee that there will be homes built. That is a decision that would be made by the Planning and Zoning Commission, so technically, pushing back the public hearing would not have been an issue for the City.
However, in regards to the first annexation, Ardent Companies has a contract which runs out in August to get their project moving. If the public discussion was pushed back to June and then action came in July, there may not have been a chance for this to get to the Planning and Zoning Commission before the contract is up.
Ardent conveyed these concerns to the City Council during the meeting.
The main concern for the City Council though was making sure they felt comfortable with having notified the residents around the area, and Mayor Darrell Hinnant believed they had done their due diligence.
“I would say, in almost every single public hearing that I’ve ever been in for the City that there is always somebody that says I didn’t get notified like I wish, or I wish I had heard this earlier or I wish I had done that, or there’s some confusion or whatever it happens to be,” he said. “Mr. (Wally) Safrit (City Attorney) has said twice we have done everything that we were required to do in order to meet the law.
“We have done everything, we’re not going to do anything anymore, according to what Mr. Safrit said. We are not required to do one more thing, so anybody who didn’t get (notified) in the past, I’m not certain they’ll get (notified) in the future, so I guess I’m saying aye.
“If there’s a risk that the developer is not going to be able to convince the landowners to hold on for that length of time that we’re talking about a substantial risk to our community to not move on with the annexation.”
The annexation includes parts of unincorporated areas of Cabarrus County which abut the City of Kannapolis. The areas would be zoned for Cabarrus County Schools even if annexed into Kannapolis.
Hinnant went on to say most of what had been discussed at the meeting — concerns with traffic, school overcrowding, infrastructure — were planning and zoning issues.
The Planning and Zoning Commission’s next meeting is set for June 3 at 6 p.m.