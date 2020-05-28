Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CENTRAL CABARRUS COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 945 PM EDT THURSDAY. * AT 931 AM EDT, THE STREAM GAUGE ALONG THE ROCKY RIVER AT IRISH BUFFALO CREEK INDICATED A LEVEL OF 19.3 FEET AND RISING. AT THIS LEVEL, FLOODING OF DUTCH BUFFALO CREEK IS LIKELY AND COULD IMPACT IMPACT BOWMAN BARRIER ROAD BETWEEN LONG RUN FARM ROAD AND THE MOUNT PLEASANT CITY LIMITS. FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG MOUNT PLEASANT ROAD, N.C. ROUTE 200, AND BONAZA DRIVE. FLOODING WILL CONTINUE ALONG STALLINGS ROAD, POPLAR TENT ROAD, AND ALSO HOPEWELL CHURCH ROAD ALONG MUDDY CREEK. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HARRISBURG AND MT PLEASANT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS WATER-COVERED ROADWAYS, BRIDGES, OR LOW-LEVEL CROSSINGS. ONLY A FEW INCHES OF RAPIDLY FLOWING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY YOUR VEHICLE. IT IS NOT WORTH THE RISK. PLEASE TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM NAMES AND OTHER LANDMARKS. &&