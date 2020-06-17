KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis Police Department has charged a second person as a result of an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on June 3. The shooting occurred on Kennedy Avenue and one person was injured. The victim has been released from the hospital.
A 17-year-old juvenile male from Kannapolis has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; inflicting serious injury and two counts of shooting into an occupied property. He is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $750,000 bond.
The name of the male will not be released due to the fact he is a juvenile, according to KPD.
He was arrested at 900 S. Carolina Avenue, Spencer on June 16 with the assistance of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
The Kannapolis Police Department was assisted in the investigation and arrest by both the Cabarrus and Rowan County Sheriff Departments.
Anyone with additional information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 you can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.