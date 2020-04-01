KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday evening on Buick Avenue.
At approximately 6:40 p.m. police officers were called to 900 Buick Avenue after a report of a drive-by shooting. Officers found a 3-year-old child with life-threatening injuries at the residence. The child was taken to Atrium Health – Main for treatment. The parents of the child were also at the home and were not injured.
The suspect(s) reportedly drove by the residence and shot into the home. Police officers are searching for a dark colored sedan they drove and that was seen traveling down Ford Street and in the direction of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.
Anyone having additional information about this incident is asked to please call Kannapolis Crimestoppers at 704-93CRIME or Investigator H.M. Wood at 704.920.4146 or email hwood@kannapolisnc.gov.