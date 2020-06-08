BOONE — Brandon Moore of Kannapolis was named Appalachian State University’s Reich College of Education’s 2019-20 Student Teacher of the Year Award winner in May.
Moore was one of six finalists for the award including Walker Ballard of Wilmington, Em Densley of Pine Brush, NY, Lindsay Henry from Wake Forest, Hailey Belk of Greensboro, Shane Buchheit of Boone and Penny St. Pierre of Sawmills.
As a graduate of Appalachian’s English, secondary education degree program, Moore said he believes “language has the power to heal or to hurt; to honor or to defame; to lift up or to tear down.”
“I want to be a teacher who educates my students on how to use their language and lives to build others up, how to be effective communicators and how to advocate for justice,” he said. “Literature is the lens through which we view life and culture, so I want to engage with my students in how to change lives and how to respect cultures and perspectives.”
More than 120 Appalachian State student teachers were nominated for the award over the fall and spring semesters.
Dr. Hannah Reeder, director of clinical education in Appalachian’s RCOE, said the high number of nominations are “a testament to the quality of our students as well as our teacher preparation programs.”
The award recognizes professionalism and effectiveness in the classroom.
Students are nominated by their clinical educators, university field supervisors and/or faculty members.
Nominated students then submit a reflective narrative on their student teaching experience and three letters of recommendation from their university field supervisor, clinical educator, principal/administrative designee at the school where they completed their student teaching or RCOE/university faculty members. Up to four finalists for each semester — fall and spring — are selected to compete for the top award.
Moore completed his student teaching in the spring of 2020 while working both online and in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He spent his time at Hibriten High School in Caldwell County.
Dr. Mark Vogel, professor in Appalachian’s Department of English and co-director of the university’s teacher education program, said Moore showed a passion for being a challenging teacher who cares deeply for each of his students throughout his academic career and student teaching experience.
Moore plans to return to his home region to teach English, “giving back to the community that made me fall in love with English and education,” he said.
He will be teaching high school English at West Cabarrus High School in Concord.
He will represent Appalachian at the state level for the Student Teacher of the Year, which is offered by the North Carolina Association of Colleges of Teacher Education (NCACTE). The NCACTE winner will be announced at the organization’s annual fall meeting, scheduled for Sept. 23–Oct. 25. This is the fifth year consecutive year that NCACTE will recognize an elite group of student teachers from each of its member institutions.