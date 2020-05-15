KANNAPOLIS - Are you looking for a community service project? Do you see trash on the side of the road and want to do something about it? Join the Adopt-a-Street program!
The Adopt-a-Street program recognizes organizations who commit to clean a one mile section of street at least four times a year for two years. Each organization is provided with equipment, a street sign that recognizes the organization, and a certificate of participation.
The American Legion Beaver-Pittman Post 115 committed to the Adopt-a-Street program in 2018 to clean South Ridge Avenue. Jay Wood, the organizer for the American Legion Beaver-Pittman Post 115 said, “One of the pillars for our organization is youth, family, and community programs. We wanted to commit to that pillar and serve our community by adopting a street.”
Wood recommends the program and encourages individuals and other organizations to get involved because “it’s a great way to make your organization visible and inspire others. It brings people together and gets them involved in something bigger than themselves. All you have to provide is the sweat equity and volunteers because the City provides everything else.”
The City of Kannapolis appreciates their partnership, along with the other organizations that have adopted streets and are working to beautify the City. If you, your business or organization would like to join the Adopt-a-Street program please contact Melissa Loveless at mloveless@kannapolisnc.gov or visit kannapolisnc.gov/adoptastreet.