KANNAPOLIS — After being forced to reschedule its biggest fundraiser of the year in March, the Kannapolis Education Foundation has had to look for other ways of accepting donations.
Founded in 1994, the Kannapolis Education Foundation was created with the purpose of providing resources and support to Kannapolis City Schools.
They have had success in years past, but without being able to hold their annual breakfast this year in March, the Foundation is still in need of donations and is asking the community for assistance.
“One of the main ways that we (provide resources and support) every year is through our annual fundraiser breakfast,” Kannapolis Education Foundation President Brian Duncan said. “That breakfast was scheduled this year for March 27…We had to make the decision, in response to safety concerns over the COVID-19 virus, to cancel our breakfast this year, and instead, to move that event to a virtual setting online.
“And we’ve run that for the entire month of April asking people just like you to help us reach our goal by donating through kefgives.org.”
The goal for this year’s Kannapolis Education Foundation Breakfast was to raise money to support Kannapolis City Schools in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and a summer STEM Camp for KCS.
In years past the Foundation has donated approximately $500,000 to provide computers, books, software, biotechnology equipment, and other classroom materials to teachers and students in Kannapolis City Schools, according to their website.
Some of the Foundation's contributions include computers and software to all Kannapolis City Schools as well as thousands of new books for elementary school libraries and classrooms.
“There are about (eight) days left in the month of April and I would love nothing more than for these last (eight) days to be a giant push for us as we try to reach our goal through your help,” Duncan said. “So would you consider donating to kefgives.org in support of the Kannapolis Education Foundation so that we can, in turn, support and resource Kannapolis City Schools? Thank you so much for considering us with your generosity.”
Schools in North Carolina were closed for two weeks on March 15 by Governor Roy Cooper and those closings were later extended to May 15.
Cabarrus County remains under a “stay-at-home” proclamation and mass gatherings are still limited to no more than 10 people.
The state’s “stay-at-home” order could expire as soon as April 29 though Gov. Cooper has a press conference at 3 p.m. which could address that.