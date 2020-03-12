As cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) increase across the state, Kannapolis City Schools continues to take safety precautions and proactive measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
The restrictions began Thursday. All field trips for students and professional development trips for staffers outside Cabarrus and/or Rowan counties are canceled.
The district continues to have daily discussions with Cabarrus Health Alliance and Rowan County Health Department officials, and it is continuing to adhere to updates and guidance provided by the state Health and Human Services Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Thank you for your patience as we work through this evolving situation.