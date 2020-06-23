The Kannapolis City Council voted in favor of annexing one parcel of land along Jim Johnson Road and against annexing another at Monday’s meeting.
Council members voted 5-2 in denying the annexation of a 67.3-acre plot on the east side of the road and 4-3 in favor of annexation on a 34.8-acre plot on the west side.
This was the conclusion of a long process, which was pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. Initially, the possibility of annexing the two parcels started in February, when Planning Director Zachary Gordon presented the two proposals to the council.
On Feb. 24, the City Council elected to set a public hearing on the annexations for March 23. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, that meeting was held remotely and the public hearing was moved back several times and eventually settled on May 26.
People who wanted to comment were given the opportunity to do so remotely since the meeting was conducted on Zoom. Only three people had comments at that time and both annexations were approved.
However, due to the new rules about remote meetings in the state, people who wanted to comment were given the opportunity to make additional remarks for the next 24 hours. Many residents responded and expressed their dissatisfaction with the process and asked for more time to comment. It was enough of a response that several council members felt they needed to hold another public hearing — and negate the approved vote from the May 26 meeting — and discussed doing so at a June 8 meeting.
“Apparently there was a lot of disgruntled citizens because they didn’t have … the opportunity to appear live, and I’m not saying we did anything illegal, I’m sure everything was done right, but I’d like to propose that we have a public hearing on this issue on June 22,” said council member Doug Wilson.
“Because I think the public — after I saw all those emails — we need to hear what they’ve got to say. Now, whether or not we’re going to overturn the vote, I don’t know, but I, personally, would feel better if they had the opportunity to come here and have their say.”
The vote on both annexations was then negated and pushed back to Monday, June 22.
Members of the public took the time to again address City Council — in person this time — and there was opposition to annexing the properties.
Multiple speakers brought up the lack of infrastructure in the area to deal with the growth the properties would bring with them. Western Cabarrus County is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state, and traffic is bad in the area.
There is also overcrowding in schools there and some have had to rezone in recent years to deal with the growth. This is not just an issue in Kannapolis, but in Concord as well. Several Concord residents have even signed a petition to put a building moratorium on the region to slow the growth to give the area time to catch up with road construction and infrastructure.
That alone was probably enough to deny the annexation of the 67.3-acre plot of land, where Ardent Companies planned to put a maximum of 324 single-family townhomes.
However, with only 74 single-family homes planned for the 34.8-acre plot, the City Council decided to go ahead with the annexation and sent it to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a further decision.
“This is a lot smaller project than the one we just heard; I think it’s going to have a lot less impact than what we just heard, and as City Council persons, we’re charged to grow our city,” said council member Tom Kincaid. “There’s going to be traffic anywhere we build houses — I don’t know anywhere we can go right now and build a housing development that traffic is not going to be impacted, or schools.
“We have to take that into consideration, but someone mentioned about growing smartly. I think this would be a smart growth. It’s a smaller development; it’s a smaller impact, so I think we’re going to have to, at some point, make a decision, whether it’s today or a month from now, that this area is going to have to be annexed and whether we do it today or next year, it’s going to have to happen because that’s our growth area out there.
“We’ve got a lot of money invested out there in infrastructure, water and sewer. I think it would really hold the city back if we didn’t do something, and small increments like this, I think, is a better choice.”
Mayor Pro Tem Van Rowell pointed out that while the parcel of land has been annexed, it does not mean the proposed plan of 74 single-family homes is guaranteed to go on the 34.8-acres.
The Planning and Zoning Commission still has to approve it. The City Council’s vote approved only the annexation, so there is more left to do.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for July 8 at 6 p.m. The City Council’s next meeting will be July 13.