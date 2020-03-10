The Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education and Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education each took time at Monday’s meetings to honor students and teachers from throughout their districts.
At Kannapolis there was a special honor as well as the district congratulated recently retired head basketball coach Shelwyn Klutz for his 300th career win.
In addition to Klutz, recognitions were handed out to Woodrow Wilson to begin the night. The honors went to, as follows:
• Nazir O’Neal, Student
• JaNavin Cauthen, Student
• Jennifer Fisher, Volunteer
• Vanessa Heggins, Substitute
• Kim Orbison, Administrative Assistant
• Brittany Banks, Instructional Coach
Willie Stroud was also named the Hilbish Ford teacher of the Month.
At the CCS Board of Education meeting, David Parisi, the robotics teacher at J.M. Robinson High School, was named the Hilbish Ford Teacher of the Month.
They also named their Impact Through Education Awards.
They were as follows:
Beverly Hills Elementary School
• Ansley Linker, Student
• Joshua Tate, Student
• Erin Wilkerson, Staff
• Raquel Edwards, Staff (Not pictured)
J.N. Fries Middle School
• Soumik Baral, Student
• Mycah Smith, Student
• Jannelle Grey, Staff
• Jessica Woolard, Staff
CCS Board of Education also honored partipants in the “King of the Court” Campaign. Those honored were as follows:
• Meredith Mauldin, Northeast Foundation
• Taylor Burchett, Mount Pleasant High School
• Samuel Hendrix, Central Cabarrus High School
• Krystal Lacayo, Hickory Ridge High School
• Madi Laubach, Cox Mill High School
• London Little, Mount Pleasant High School
• Gavin Masa, Cox Mill High School
• Jessica Shields, Cox Mill High School
• Jordan Tate, Hickory Ridge High School
• Aniya Thomas, Hickory Ridge High School