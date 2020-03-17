Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education said Sunday every employee in the district both certified and non-certified would be getting paid throughout the duration of the 10 days schools are closed due to the threat of COVID-19 to the state.
That has since changed. Now staff will be expected to use leave days if they do not work while schools are out, though there are more specifics to that. We will get more into those further down in the story.
Todd Adams is the chair of the KCS BOE and he was strongly disappointed he had to walk back what he and other board members said Sunday, and what he believed was a pretty clear declaration by the office of Governor Roy Cooper.
“At 3 o’clock (Sunday) we heard during the presentation from Geoff Coltrane (Senior Education Advisor of North Carolina), he said numerous times that every employee would be paid during the closure,” Adams said. “They also made it clear during the presentation at 3 o’clock that the local board of education would have latitude to decide what days would be work days and what days would be just left alone, so in other words, if we did not declare a work day, then that was a day that folks would get paid…what our interpretation of that was, when someone says every employee, everyone will be paid, our interpretation was both (certified and non-certified) employees, so we based our decision on that.”
At the end of the day Sunday, Superintendent Chip Buckwell said there were 18 other districts in North Carolina that said the same thing.
They declared all employees would be paid, certified or not.
Then those districts got an email that night.
“At 9:30 on Sunday night, Dr. Buckwell receives an email from the state’s superintendent’s office that is completely contradictory to everything we had heard at 3 o’clock,” Adams said. “So the action we had taken earlier did not match up to what the State Superintendent’s office is saying.
“That is why the folks in our district have seen a little bit of a different approach than they heard us sit up here on Sunday night and say.”
So how are things different? If you have been following what Cabarrus County Schools have been doing, it’s pretty similar to that.
If a staff member does not work they are expected to take leave, if they do work then they get paid normally. But it is a bit more complicated than that and KCS Director of Human Resources Kim Soryz explained exactly how while also demonstrating how the state even further complicated things.
“Sunday it was discussed that our employees would be paid whether they work or not, then we started receiving additional information on Monday through webinars that if our folks did not work they were required to report leave time, (and) if they ran out of leave time there was a special code provided which was Code-24 that would actually advance leave to them on behalf of the state and it would give them 24 months to accrue that leave time and basically pay it back to their account,” Soryz said. “Then we had another webinar this morning at 9 o’clock that took all of that information away from us and said, ‘No, you can’t use the Code-24.’”
“They gave you Code-24 just for this,” Adams said.
“Yes,” Soryz replied. “(But) not anymore. They took that away at 9 o’clock this morning.”
This forced KCS to adjust yet again and they came up with something to help their employees out as best as they could.
Soryz and others went through every single staff member in the district to find who had low leave balances (those whose balances would not take them through this 10-day closing of schools) and came up with as good of a solution as they could.
“We pulled together and said (not giving them Code-24) is not acceptable,” Soryz said. “We’ve been talking with a few other districts and doing some research, we basically created our own Code-24, it’s a local Code-61 and we’re advancing leave to our folks and when students return and we return to a normal schedule as our folks accrue leave, with one day of sick leave and their percentage of annual leave that they receive each month, that balance will be used to go back and repay.
“So we’re basically advancing them (time) at the local level.”
This is not how Kannapolis wanted to do this. Since the state decides teacher salaries, many would assume the state would continue to pay those salaries while employees have been forced out of school by something out of their control.
But KCS has tried to come up with a solution as best they can and their local Code-61 is that potential solution.
While the district has worked through this and hopefully won’t be called back by the state and told they can’t do something again, Adams and the Board of Education were not thrilled with how this has been handled by the state and Adams was pointed in his criticism.
“At this point in time our state, our kids, everyone up here, everyone out there, deserves strong leadership,” he said. “When you see crisis you see leaders rise and that’s what we’ve seen here in this district.
“We’ve seen folks like Anne Treanor (KCS Director of Child Nutrition) and the folks in her department, they rose to the occasion, Beryl (Torrence — KCS Transportation) and her folks getting transportation out, everybody has worked together, Kevin (Garay — Assistant Superintendent) working to get online education piece lined up — everyone’s working together.
“That’s when you see good things rise, but we’re not having that support out of Raleigh.”
Unfortunately for Kannapolis and all schools in North Carolina for that matter, this is what they are going to have to deal with while the state deals with concerns over COVID-19. When the Governor closed down schools Saturday, he took control of what education was doing during this crisis.
Schools now have to wait for the state to lead and then they can follow.
Cabarrus County Board of Education member David Harrison made a point about that at CCS’s emergency meeting Sunday that is ringing loud and clear across the state at this very moment.
“In one respect I’m kind of grateful that the Governor’s office has chosen to take this action and unify the state, at least going forward, but an old person like me has an expression about a ‘Tiger by the tail’ and I really fear that the state, when they see all these details district by district, (they’ll) realize they might have 115 tigers by the tails,” Harrison said. “This is a lot of logistical work to be handled day by day and now we’re relying on the state to make over our chicken.”
At least 19 tigers have already been, at the least, confused by the state and Kannapolis is one tiger pretty upset with it.
The KCS Board of Education is not happy with how this was handled and they wanted to make it abundantly clear they were frustrated with how everything has gone since the state took the lead.
“In a time of crisis we should have strong leadership, clear leadership, someone needs to stand up and say, ‘this is what’s happening,’ and we’re not having that,” Adams said. “We felt like we did that on Sunday night, we felt like we stood up and said, ‘this is what we’re going to do,’ and now we’re going to have to come back and backpedal all that. I haven’t, on my time on the board, had to do that that I can remember, it’s not anything that any of us have any pride in doing.
“There’s things you don’t mess with: you don’t mess with people’s family and you don’t mess with people’s paycheck(s) and now we’re going to mess with people’s paycheck(s). (But mostly), you don’t mess with their trust and I think al lof us up here have built some trust with the folks in the community and I don’t like for us to have to change what we did.
“But unfortunately, thanks to the lack of leadership (in the state) we are going to have to go back and change what we said. Folks are still going to get paid, we’re going to make sure we find a way people are earning what they can, we’re going to keep them employed and working so they don’t have to worry about feeding their families, but it’s just a different plan than we had on Sunday night.”