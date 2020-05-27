KANNAPOLIS — City Council voted unanimously to approve a three-year, 85 percent economic development grant for “Project Lake” at its Monday meeting.
The grant was approved for a project at 2865 N. Cannon Boulevard, the former Ei Solutionworks facility which left a 150,000 square foot pharmaceutical manufacturing building vacant.
This company would initially use the facility to manufacture hand sanitizer and eventually transition to producing various over-the-counter drugs in the future.
It would bring 388 jobs to the area within the first five years with an average salary of $44,039.
The company is planning to invest a total of $14 million in real and personal property over the first five years.
This is a startup company looking into either leasing or purchasing the facility.
Two separate companies have now looked into moving into the former Ei Solutionworks facility as another project dubbed “Project Bay” filed a tax incentive request with Rowan County in November.
“Project Bay” is a cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturer which would bring 161 jobs to the area over the next four years with the average annual salary exceeding $57,000, according to the Salisbury Post.
The company was planning to make a final decision about its new location by mid-August, however, this purchase has stalled, according to City of Kannapolis Director of Economic and Community Development Irene Sacks.
If the company behind “Project Lake” decides to use the Kannapolis facility, it would move in by the summer.
They are also considering locations in South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, according to the Salisbury Post.
Rowan County voted unanimously to table a resolution for their next meeting for offering an economic grant to this company last week.
Kannapolis City Council held a public hearing for comments on “Project Lake” on Tuesday, but no one requested to speak.
However, anyone wishing to comment will have 24 hours after the end of the meeting to do so due to new state rulings on video conference meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Council will meet again June 8 at 6 p.m.