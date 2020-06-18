It is National Pet Microchip Month and the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County had a few tips for owners on the importance of chipping.
Executive Director Judy Sims said that, next to spaying and neutering an animal, it is the most important thing that an owner can do for a pet.
“Microchipping them can easily save their lives,” she said. “In this state if Animal Control cannot find an owner, they only have to keep it for 72 hours and then the animal either gets put up for adoption or is euthanized. So bottom line, it saves lives.”
Having a chip also makes it easier for owners to be reunited with a lost pet, she said. When a veterinary clinic or animal control receive a lost pet, they can scan the animal for a chip and contact the owner based off of the information stored in the memory.
A collar can be removed or a tag can be snagged and ripped off, but a chip will stay in place, Sims said.
The process for an animal to receive a chip, she said is minimally invasive and is often done under anesthesia.
Dr. Jenny Artman of Concord Parkway Animal Hospital said that an animal is often chipped while under anesthesia for spaying or neutering, but she has administered a chip on awake animals.
“It is truly a very small chip that is inserted in a very painless way, and it is often done under anesthesia as animals are altered. But I have also given it to awake animals and it is almost like giving a vaccine,” she said.
The Concord Humane Society chips both cats and dogs and typically does so when they are altered. This usually occurs, Sims said, when an animals is about 16 weeks old. She said that an animal needs to be developed enough so that the chip doesn’t slip from its placement between the shoulder blades as the animal grows.
The size of the chip can vary slightly due to the size of the animal. A larger animal will receive a chip that is about the size of a grain of rice. A smaller animal will get a chip that is about three quarters that size, Sims said.
Having a chip inserted can cost from about $30-$50 Artman said, but if an animal is adopted from a shelter that pre-chips animals, there may just be a small fee of $10.
Companies that run the data storage for chips, the doctor said, are also very competitive these days. She said that they often provide free fliers or faxes for owners when animals go missing and some provide discounts for pet insurance.
If an owner moves locations and forgets to update the chip, the animal is still protected, Sims said. The superior owner of the chip, meaning whoever inserted it like a veterinary clinic or a shelter, will have its information on the chip. So if an animal is lost and the contact information for the owner is old, the superior chip owner can be located and the owner can be tracked down through other means.
Artman also said that having a pet chipped is essential because of the amount of distance an animal can travel even when lost for one day. Dogs can travel go up to 10-20 miles in a day, she said. With that kind of search radius, there is a lot of area to cover. The animal, if found, may not be returned to its local veterinary clinic but to one several miles away. Having the chip ensures that an owner is reunited with a pet no matter how far an animal roams.