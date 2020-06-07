Let’s take a look behind the scenes and meet the faces that bring us the fresh, colorful delights we enjoy each summer on our dinner table. After seeing “Miller & Sons Produce” signs around Cabarrus County farmers markets, I wanted to start with them to capture the family heritage suggested by the wholesome name. Farming is meant to be a family business, and coming from a long line of farmers, I have the utmost respect for this struggling profession, and understand how important local farmers are to our sustainability.
Driving to the far north part of the county, then crossing over to Rowan County, the farmlands flanked the country road on either side, and I stopped to absorb the view. The newly prepped rows lined up in mounds of green-and-brown-shaded dirt and awaited their bounty. It was early spring, and the fields were eager for the upcoming season to grace the land. It was as simple as simple gets, but breathtaking.
Robert Miller and his wife, Laura Miller, run the fruit-and-vegetable business on a small portion of the family land, where they live. You will find them both working at the markets (they are the only Rowan County vegetable farm to serve Cabarrus), or among the greenhouses, nurturing their growing goodies and helping customers. The Miller family has deep roots in these parts (pun intended), and Robert’s father ran one of the very first booths at the Piedmont Farmers Market on Winecoff School Road. Mr. Miller operated a dairy farm on the land until 2015, and silos stand in remembrance on the almost 500 acres adjacent to the 30 acres farmed for vegetables by Robert and Laura.
After showing me around their greenhouses, giving me a taste of an early strawberry and a mini-lesson in how they structure and maintain the hothouse plants, we toured the fields. Robert was happy to share the family history, but also confident in the changes they have implemented in this new generation of farming. As we drove the bumpy dirt roads on the four-wheeler, Robert and Laura took turns pointing out elements of their operation; the purpose of raised beds, how the drip systems work off four wells to irrigate, the process for fertilization, how plastic replaces the needs for many herbicides, and how GMO crops are called “Round-Up ready” but used primarily in big crop production of soybeans and corn, not on their vegetable farm.
Farmhands come from the guest-worker program organized by the N.C. Growers Association. The program is designed to assist small, family-owned farms that cannot find workers. About 30 percent of N.C. agricultural employers rely on this “H-2A agricultural visa program” for seasonal workers willing to harvest by hand.
Robert and Laura have incredible respect and appreciation for the laborers. They marvel at their work ethic and physical prowess, day in and day out, sometimes working 16-hour days bent over in the dead heat of the summer, without a single complaint. Many of the same workers return each year, leaving their homeland from April to October, and have become an extension of this family-centered production.
Generations of Millers have carried the torch, mastering the art of farming with different types and methods, so the profession runs thick in their blood. It’s not an easy road, and it takes a special passion for the job and a genuine appreciation of the land.
Robert humbly assured me that God and dirt work in harmony, and any successful crop “starts with fertile land.”
I was reminded that any healthy garden is a gift from God, before a seed is ever sown. The gift comes with hard but valuable lessons, in order to result in nutritious abundance. When I asked for his biggest farming lesson, Robert didn’t hesitate with the answer: “All good things come from God, and the glory goes to him. It’s our job to simply reap and share the goodness.”