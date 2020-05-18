The Concord Fire Department responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. today, May 18, about a hydraulic fluid spill on Zion Church Road.
A Waste Pro truck had leaked the fluid while driving down the road.
Officers blocked off the road from Highway 601 to Morning Dew Drive.
While on scene, Concord personnel saw that there was a large amount of fluid that had been spilled and called NC Department of Transportation for assistance.
Concord fire also determined that the fluid had not reached a storm drain.
The NCDOT laid down absorbent and sand to stop the spread.
A crew was called in to clean up the absorbent and the road was cleared.
The road was then reopened.