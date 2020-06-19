In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd the conversation of racial equity and systemic racism has crossed news headlines nationwide.
For Cabarrus County, there are people like Concord Councilwoman Ella Mae Small, Harrisburg Councilwoman Diamond Staton-Williams and Racial Equity Cabarrus Founder Chuck Collier that have been raising awareness for these issues, before the increase in media coverage.
Collier said that he is hopeful that the current media visibility of these issues will bring a new awareness to people, especially people like him – white Americans.
He said that he started Racial Equity Cabarrus after Keith Lamont Scott was killed by a black police officer in Charlotte. He said the first and main goal of the organization is to bring awareness and education not only to residents but to elected officials and police departments.
“We are trying to have racial equity training and to heighten the understanding that racism is a problem in this country and has been since its founding. But we white folks don’t really understand that because we live in it to our advantage,” Collier said. “So this white supremacy that we live in that shapes every corner of our lives is steeped in our culture and it manifests itself across systems.”
He said that with the pandemic, disparities in healthcare for black Americans have been made evident. According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, Black North Carolinians make up 26% of positive cases even though they represent about 21% of the population. Nationally, he said, the disparity is far greater.
He said that when he saw Mecklenburg’s proclamation that there was a health crisis for black Americans, he agreed. He said the pandemic made the disparity in healthcare access for black Americans more visible.
“It has pointed it out. It has made it more visible. It has always existed,” he said. “Why is that? There is a reason. There are underlying causes and there are many like a lack of access to healthcare. It can be even transportation issues where people cannot get to healthcare. It can also be implicit bias where black people and brown people are not getting the same care or interest as white people get.”
He said that there is an intersectionality across systems that can cause these types of disparities. But in order to address these issues, he said, people must first admit that there is an issue.
“Until we admit and we understand that we have a problem with racism in this country, we are not going to find a solution,” he said. “Racism exists in our country because we make sure that it is invisible and invisibility is where racism thrives.”
In order to talk about racism and racial equity, he said that the terms must be defined. Collier said that racism is the result of prejudice plus power and racial equity is proportionate access to opportunity and resources within all systems regardless of race or ethnicity.
Changing those systems to ensure accessibility, is the key element to ending systemic racism, Staton-Williams said.
“For local officials – or whether it is local, state, or national – we have to look at policies and procedures and determine how that impacts all people, not just the people who write checks,” she said. “What can you do to break those barriers so people can see that there is equity and equality in the decision that you are making.”
She said that officials should look at policies that are currently in place such as policing policies for people in poverty.
“This conversation goes beyond me. It is a community conversation now where we really have to look and see what polices have been put in place. We know that people in poverty are policed differently than those who live in places like here in Harrisburg that are more affluent,” she said.
She said that the likelihood of a person in poverty being arrested is high. And since people in poverty usually make less than minimum wage and do not typically have savings, going through the justice system and accumulating court costs adds to the financial burden. She said it is a cycle, where people in poverty, who may have been sent to court over something like a minor traffic infraction, cannot afford their court costs and are then put in jail because they cannot pay.
“Am I really helping this person?” she asked. “Am I really helping my community on something as minor as a traffic infringement? I am not really helping that person. I am tacking on to the burden of being a citizen of this county I am tacking on to the financial burden. I am tacking on to the burden of them being able to feed their family.”
She said that she has seen changes in Cabarrus County over the last 13 years that she and her family have lived here. She is one of two current female black elected officials in the county. Living in both Kannapolis and Harrisburg, she said that for the most part people have been welcoming to her and the ideas of change, until recently.
“I have been a little fortunate because I have been surrounded by people in Cabarrus County who have been very open to me, my family and changes. I have not first-hand experienced until recently anything different. And that has been hard for me," she said. "It makes you question a lot about what you think about people, what you know about people, what you considered to be true about people that you know. It makes you really apprehensive at times about having those conversations.”
Concord Councilwoman Ella Mae Small has lived in Concord since 1968 when she and her husband moved to the county. She worked in the Cabarrus County School system for about three years before schools were desegregated in the state. The Logan High School was then closed and several teachers were moved to different positions in the system or dismissed, she said.
During her time as a resident and as an elected official, she said that there have been some changes in racial equity and the government, but more could be done.
"I have seen some changes, and we have made a little progress. But I don’t think we have made that much. We are pretty much where we were 50 years ago," Small said.
She discussed the current racial diversity in the county government. Currently, there are no black Americans on the county's board of commissioners. However, previously there has been one. For elected council members in the county's municipalities, there are two black council members, both Small and Staton-Williams.
There has been one black Concord chief of police, she said, former Chief Betty Stocks.
Small said that the county is trying to improve but more is needed. She sited the need for minority teachers to be present in schools. The Concord Fire Department, she said, is another main area where diversity is need. She said that while black and other people of color were in management at the department, those people have since retired.
But one of the main issues for black Americans in the county, she said, is employment.
"We talk about making improvements, but generally, it is hard to do in Cabarrus County. You will find that for Afro-Americans, a lot of us are jobless," she said.
While there are black people employed by the Concord City Government, many of them are in lower paying jobs, she said. There are currently three black people in city managerial positions she said, but there could be more.
Right now, Cabarrus County, said Staton-Williams, is at a crossroad for where it is headed.
“Are we really going to push through this and find solutions with each other to continue with progress? And it is up to each individual," she said. "We have to combat our own internal conscious and unconscious biases that can impact the decisions we make as elected official or as residents.”