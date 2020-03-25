Cabarrus County and Kannapolis Schools have over 500 homeless children plus their parents. The kids go to our schools and many of the adults work full-time (at very low wages). Their needs are often unseen by most of our community.
In downtown Concord, one can also often see men and women at the library or on the streets who appear to have no home. All our hearts go out to all of them.
We want to give a dollar, but wonder if that is the right way to help? How can we help in ways that truly serve these neighbors?
The answer: The new Salvation Army Center of Hope
The best way is to assist our homeless neighbors is through our local Salvation Army’s church- independent non-profit organization. In a previous article in “The Independent Tribune” I described the Salvation Army as a church.
But the Army also has a separate non-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation that meets community needs. Having this structure allows the Army to receive tax-deductible contributions from individuals and also funds from corporate and government organizations. These monies do not support the church but their social services.
The only homeless shelter for children and adults in Cabarrus County is at our own Salvation Army.
Now, the Army is laying the groundwork to build a new facility where children, parents, and adults can share a hot meal and have a warm bed. In addition, there will be space to provide a full range of services to our homeless neighbors.
The Salvation Army now needs our help, your help.
The Center for Hope
The Army and its friends are building a 16,000 square foot facility. The new facility will more than double their current capacity and add new services.
Families will have six suites with four persons in each. Plus, there will be housing for 18 single women and 19 single men. Even more so, there will be 62 emergency beds for cold nights and other crises.
Finally, there will also be more room for social services, physical and mental health clinic, increased security, larger bath and laundry facilities, and a commercial kitchen.
The Cost: $7 Million
The Center of Hope has raised over $4 million from private donors. The Salvation Army now needs our businesses, agencies, churches, and citizens at large to raise additional funds to complete the task.
The Leaders
Over fifty local leaders from every facet of our community created the vision for the new facility. The Planning Study evaluated every aspect of our community’s needs in a 50-page report. Land adjacent to the Army’s current home was purchased and zoning approved.
Now, hundreds of other local leaders are assisting with the fund-raising.
The Center of Hope is truly a cooperative mission of our entire county.
An extension of ministry
“Our Center of Hope shelter exists to be an extension of the services provided by churches and other organizations in this community. The Salvation Army is a safety net for our most vulnerable men, women, and children, and we rely on our partners in ministry for continued support. 100% of funds raised in the Picture Hope Campaign go to the building and furnishing of the new Center of Hope Shelter.” Said Lt. Joshua Keaton, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Stanly and Cabarrus Counties.
Local Support
Carolyn Tucker, a local philanthropist and project Advisory Board member wrote: “Our guidelines for giving are simple, ‘Love God and Love Your Neighbor.” The Salvation Army does both. As most of us have a safe and comfortable place to rest, we must be mindful that our neighbor may be hungry and without shelter.”
Breaking ground summer 2020.
If all goes well and everyone supports this plan, ground will be broken within months. Local architect Ken Griffin has designed a beautiful, functional, and cost-effective facility.
Contribute
Please help. You may give online at www.picturehopecampaign.org.
Technically and legally, you are not giving to the Salvation Army church but to its independent corporation for social good. Gifts are tax deductible.
You may send a check to 216 Patterson Avenue, SE, Concord, 28025. A campaign brochure and commitment card can be sent to you by calling 704-782-7822
This effort to house the homeless should receive support from everyone in our faith communities and beyond.
See more at www.picturehopecampaign.org.