Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CENTRAL CABARRUS COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 400 PM EDT. * AT 1200 PM EDT, THE GAUGE ON THE ROCKY RIVER ABOVE IRISH BUFFALO CREEK WEST OF GEORGEVILLE IN CABARRUS COUNTY INDICATED A LEVEL OF 13.2 FEET AROUND NOON, WITH LEVELS SLOWLY FALLING. LEVELS ABOVE 12 FEET WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE ROCKY RIVER CHANNEL THROUGH THE SOUTHERN PART OF THE COUNTY. * FLOODING FROM BACK CREEK MAY APPROACH PHARR MILL ROAD DUE TO BACKWATER EFFECTS FROM THE ROCKY RIVER. ADDITIONAL FLOODING SOUTH OF HARRISBURG MAY OCCUR NEAR THE INTERSECTIONS OF ROBINSON CHURCH ROAD AND STALLING ROAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&