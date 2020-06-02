Alex Hocutt, 17, and a rising senior at Cox Mill High School, is planning another mission trip. After a mission trip to Jamaica was canceled, he was determined to find a way to help and give during this pandemic.
Hocutt is partnering with OneBlood to host a blood drive in the community of Moss Creek on Saturday, June 6. He started with only trying to fill one bus with reservations and now they have extended the time to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and have brought in three more buses. He has over 75 people scheduled to donate blood Saturday. He has used social media as his main source of marketing due to COVID-19.
“As you all know, local hospitals are taking a severe hit due to COVID-19. Mecklenburg County, our closest neighbor, has the highest number of cases in North Carolina,” Hocutt said. “Due to the rising amount of hospitalizations, the demand for blood is higher than ever before. A steady supply of different types of blood in hospitals is vital to helping patients recover.
“The reason why I am so passionate about giving back is because blood transfusions saved my Mom and I at my birth. I was born two months premature, with a severe bleed on my brain, because my mom developed HELLP Syndrome.”
Hocutt sees this as a way to give back, saying, “Medical professionals, along with access to blood, saved our lives. My hope for this blood drive is to save someone’s life and inspire them to help others the same way I have.”
You can learn more at https://www.oneblood.org/donate-now/. Click “Sponsor Name/Code. Type in Code: 60661. Enter the date of the drive (6/06/2020). Click Search 6. Click the red arrow for “Alex Hocutt Student Drive — Moss Creek Clubhouse.”