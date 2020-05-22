Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL CABARRUS COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FRIDAY. * AT 930 AM EDT, THE FOLLOWING STREAMGAUGE REMAINS ABOVE MINOR FLOOD STAGE: ROCKY RIVER ABOVE IRISH BUFFALO CREEK, 5 W GEORGEVILLE. CURRENT STAGE: 17.56 FEET AND FALLING. FORECAST: THE ROCKY RIVER SHOULD CONTINUE TO FALL THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 12.0 FEET. MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 16.5 FEET. IMPACTS: ABOVE 16.5 FEET, ROCKY RIVER IS OUT OF ITS BANKS AND FLOODING ADJACENT LOW-LYING AREAS. TRIBUTARIES INTO THE ROCKY RIVER, INCLUDING MUDDY CREEK, DUTCH BUFFALO CREEK, AND BACK CREEK, MAY BE FLOODING LOW-ELEVATION BRIDGES AND ROAD SURFACES, INCLUDING BOWMAN BARRIER RD, HOPEWELL CHURCH RD, LONG RUN FARM RD, PHARR MILL RD, PINE BLUFF RD, STALLINGS RD, AND NC 200 NEAR MT PLEASANT RD. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MIDLAND, HARRISBURG AND MT PLEASANT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS WATER-COVERED ROADWAYS, BRIDGES, OR LOW-LEVEL CROSSINGS. ONLY A FEW INCHES OF RAPIDLY FLOWING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY YOUR VEHICLE. IT IS NOT WORTH THE RISK. PLEASE TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. &&