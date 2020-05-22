CONCORD — Drake Griffith lost his grandmother in April and he had to do it at arms length.
With the COVID-19 crisis consuming the state of North Carolina and the nation at large and the elderly a particularly vulnerable demographic to the virus, Griffith could not see his Nana nearly as often as he would have liked.
He couldn’t help but notice the effect his family’s distance had on her.
“I knew she had been lonely for the past few years of her life and that this loneliness was only worsened by the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.
Griffith, a junior at Cannon School, said his Nana was the type of person who always had a smile on her face and, regardless of the mood people were in, she found a way to bring joy into their day.
“These past few years have been tough,” he said. “Our family went to see Nana as often as we could. We had formed a great bond and created fond memories. Our love for her ran as deep as the Eiffel Tower is tall.
“Knowing that it was only a matter of time made me really take in every last moment I could. It started to become clearer and clearer about what she meant to me through the final days.”
Those last moments are becoming tougher and tougher for seniors across the nation. With the death rate among those 65 and older sitting as high as it is, many have been cordoned off in long-term care facilities away from their loved ones.
Griffith saw the loneliness that comes with this isolation first hand. That is why he and two other students decided to start Project Spread JOY.
JOY stands for “Joining Older adults and Youth.” Griffith saw joy in his grandmother every day and wanted to give others just a little bit of what she gave him.
The concept is simple—pair a high school student with an older adult for either a phone or mail connection. Each "senior" (older adult) and "junior" (high school student) would decide together how often the junior would call or write, so the two could connect for ongoing conversation and camaraderie.
Reilly Kungl (Cannon School '21) and Harrison Powe (Lake Norman Charter '21) were instrumental in helping Griffith start this project.
Together, the three of them have begun recruiting members through social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Tik Tok and Linkedin.
They quickly garnered more than 275 Instagram followers, another 111 on Facebook to go with 13,017 views on the platform, 5,911 views on LinkedIn and 50 eager student volunteers to join their team. The team has also already made more than 922 social engagements with older adults and seniors in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Maryland.
"Project Spread JOY not only serves a positive purpose during the current COVID-19 crisis, but it also serves to create lasting relationships long into the future," Griffith said. "Being able to build and maintain a relationship with a senior is something that every young person should have an opportunity to do. The amount of wisdom and advice that can be given from older generations is limitless."
As a group, they offer weekly phone calls connecting with older adults as well as inspirational written letters.
Seniors can connect with youth as often as they would like whether that be weekly, bi-weekly or monthly.
Griffith has already had a chance to establish a connection with one woman in Accident, Maryland.
“Not only did she make a standing weekly time to connect with me moving forward, but she also referred me to several other residents from her facility whom I write and speak with weekly,” he said. “This first call reinforced for me that what we are doing at Project Spread JOY is really making a difference.”
If you are a senior interested in connecting with a junior or if you know of a senior who may want to connect, please contact the students at admin@spreadjoy.info or make an appointment to connect with a team member on Project Spread JOY’s website at spreadjoy.info.
If you are a teen who is interested in becoming a volunteer for Project Spread Joy or know someone who might be, you can learn more and sign up to volunteer at spreadjoy.info.
Rep. Richard Hudson has even reached out to Griffith to extend his admiration for the work the students have been doing.
Griffith simply wanted to bring a little bit of what his Nana gave him to others.
“She was a strong motherly figure, helping me understand the world from different perspectives,” he said. “She cared for people so deeply which taught me what it really means to care about someone.
“I never got to thank her for these, and many more life lessons. The one word that pops up when I think of her is ‘JOY.’ That is why I named my community service venture Project Spread JOY. If we can spread a little bit of my beloved Nana to people in need, this world will be a better place.”