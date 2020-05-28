HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg began the process to update its Unified Development Ordinance and plans to adopt the updated ordinance by March 2021.
The town adopted its first zoning ordinance in 1985, and its current UDO was adopted in 2008. Since then Harrisburg’s population, land development pattern, economy and the state’s legislative land use changes sparked the need to update the UDO.
"The UDO regulations have been amended throughout the years as needed. These were not done holistically, rather we looked at each regulations individually," stated Planning & Economic Development Director Sushil Nepal. "What we have found is these individual changes impact other sections of the UDO and those were left unchanged. The UDO update will address those discrepancies."
In 2018, the town council adopted the Harrisburg Area Land Use Plan, which was a collaboration between the town and Cabarrus County. The plan set out the framework for the town’s future development through 2040.
In order to help implement the recently adopted HALUP, the UDO must be updated, town staff stated during a presentation to the town council and planning board, in order to comply with regulations in the HALUP.
The UDO update will also align the town with the new federal and state law requirements set out in the Chapter 160D of the North Carolina General Statutes. The new NCGS 160D doesn’t make any major policy changes, it does consolidate city and county statutes for development regulations. Some of the required changes to the ordinance are to its terminology, citations, and geographic jurisdictions. It will go into effect January 1, 2021.
During the March town meeting, the council approved a contract with Kendig Keast Collaborative allowing the company to assist with the UDO updates.
Town staff evaluated the current UDO in April and presented a critique of the ordinance to the town council and planning board in a joint meeting May 20. Town staff were able to present the critique and ask for feedback from the council and the board.
During the presentation, Nepal presented some of the main goals associated with the update.
Staff want to make the new ordinance a web-based interactive UDO that is more user-friendly, Nepal said, to improve efficiency and to make it more articulate.
Creating a web-based UDO allows staff to draft documents in a Microsoft Word-like format, collaborate on drafting, edit in real time and put in hyperlinks for definitions and cross references.
It also improves staff’s efficiency, Nepal stated in the meeting. The web-based UDO will save time because it will be a searchable document that can be managed in-house once it is adopted.
"We also have adopted several regulations – storm water for example –outside of UDO and are not reflected in current UDO. The UDO update will serve as a one-stop shop for development regulations and reference any external regulations so an applicant is fully aware of what is applicable for their project. Hence this will streamline development regulations," Nepal stated.
The town has released a potential timeline for adopting the new UDO:
• April 2020: Receive a notice to proceed from town staff and review current planning documents
• May 2020: Kick-off joint meeting with town council and planning board to present UDO critique
• June-December 2020: Draft UDO and present updates in public meetings
• January 2021: Draft of UDO presented for public review with open house meeting, public hearing and recommendation to adopt
• March 2021: After a public hearing during the town council meeting the UDO will be presented for adoption