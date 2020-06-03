HARRISBURG – Harrisburg residents may experience some water service and waste pickup disruptions this week and potentially longer.
The Town of Harrisburg announced on its Facebook page earlier this week that residents along Patricia and Parallel avenues may expect some service disruptions while a new water line is connected.
Engineering Project Manager Mallory Hodgson stated that the disruptions should be limited to the segments of Patricia and Parallel avenues where the construction takes place. But residents could experience 2-6 hours of water disruptions.
Hodgson also stated that the new pipeline is part of the town’s capital improvement projects to improve physical infrastructure. The new water line is part of the annual waterline upgrades.
While the Facebook post stated that the disruption will last through the next week, it could be longer. Construction on the new line is estimated to be completed within a month, Hodgson said.
Several Harrisburg residents may also notice delays in waste and recycling collection.
The town also posted on Facebook to alert residents in several neighborhoods may experience in pickups this week.
The town was notified by Waste Pro of the delays yesterday. The company told the town’s customer service division that two of their trucks were went down yesterday.
The company did not give a date for when services will resume as regularly scheduled.
The following neighborhoods may experience waste or recycling collection delays:
Garbage Delay:
Abbington
Magnolia Springs
Kensington Forest
Hawthorne
Holcomb Woods
Grantham
Brookdale Commons
Recycling Delay:
Holcomb Woods
Hawthorne
Bridge Point
Litchfield Village
Grantham
Churchill Farm